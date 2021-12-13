Daniel Morgan: Axe-murder victim’s family ‘set to sue the Met’

The family of private investigator Daniel Morgan are reportedly preparing to take legal action against the Metropolitan Police over the case.

Mr Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham south-east London on March 10 1987.

Alastair Morgan, the brother of murdered private investigator Daniel Morgan (PA) (PA Wire)

In June, an independent panel accused the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

The force’s commissioner Dame Cressida Dick apologised to Mr Morgan’s family, saying it was a “matter of great regret that no-one has been brought to justice and that our mistakes have compounded the pain suffered by Daniel’s family”.

Dame Cressida Dick has come in for particular criticism from the family of Daniel Morgan (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The BBC on Monday reported the family had said in a statement they were “saddened – if not surprised” to find out they had been “let down again all concerned”.

The Morgan family added they had no choice but to file a civil claim against the Met “in order to achieve some semblance of accountability”, with the broadcaster reporting a letter of claim had been sent to the force.