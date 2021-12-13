Daniel Morgan: Axe-murder victim’s family ‘set to sue the Met’

The private investigator was killed in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10, 1987.

Benjamin Cooper
Monday 13 December 2021 06:47
Daniel Morgan, a private investigator who was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham in 1987 (Family handout/PA)
Daniel Morgan, a private investigator who was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham in 1987 (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

The family of private investigator Daniel Morgan are reportedly preparing to take legal action against the Metropolitan Police over the case.

Mr Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham south-east London on March 10 1987.

Alastair Morgan, the brother of murdered private investigator Daniel Morgan (PA)
(PA Wire)

In June, an independent panel accused the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

The force’s commissioner Dame Cressida Dick apologised to Mr Morgan’s family, saying it was a “matter of great regret that no-one has been brought to justice and that our mistakes have compounded the pain suffered by Daniel’s family”.

Recommended

Dame Cressida Dick has come in for particular criticism from the family of Daniel Morgan (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The BBC on Monday reported the family had said in a statement they were “saddened – if not surprised” to find out they had been “let down again all concerned”.

The Morgan family added they had no choice but to file a civil claim against the Met “in order to achieve some semblance of accountability”, with the broadcaster reporting a letter of claim had been sent to the force.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in