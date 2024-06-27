What are the ‘bellwether’ seats at the General Election?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

In general elections, constituencies where the local result has a habit of matching the overall national outcome are known as “bellwethers”.

They are seats that have a pattern of changing hands only when the government itself changes hands.

A handful of constituencies have been bellwethers for decades, and as such are watched closely for what they may – or may not – suggest about the outcome of the entire election.

The seat with the longest track record of being a bellwether is Dartford in Kent.

Since 1964, whichever party wins Dartford has also gone on to form the government.

At this election, Conservative candidate Gareth Johnson is defending a notional majority in Dartford of 14,704.

Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

This is described as a notional majority because it is what Mr Johnson is likely to have won in 2019 had that contest taken place using the new constituency boundaries that have been introduced across the UK for the 2024 election.

For Dartford to change hands on July 4, there would have to be a direct swing to Labour in the share of the vote of 15.9 percentage points.

This is the equivalent of a net change of 16 in every 100 people who voted Conservative last time switching sides.

It is large enough to rank Dartford at number 185 on Labour’s list of targets, based on the size of swing it needs to gain seats from other parties.

Elsewhere, three seats have been bellwethers at every general election since February 1974: Loughborough, Northampton North and Watford.

All three are top Labour targets at this election, and the Tories would lose them to Sir Keir Starmer’s party on swings of 5.9 percentage points, 3.9 points and 1.4 points respectively.

Watford ranks at number nine on Labour’s target list, while Northampton North is 38th and Loughborough is 61st.

Worcester has been a bellwether since 1979.

At the 1997 general election, attracting the support of the so-called “Worcester woman” was considered by Labour to be vital for victory nationwide.

At this election, Labour needs a swing of 6.7 points to take Worcester from the Conservatives, ranking it at number 70 on the party’s target list.

Sir Keir held two campaign events in Worcester soon after the election was called.

Two other seats have been bellwethers since 1979: Harrow East and Gloucester.

Harrow East in north London would need a swing of 8.6 percentage points for Labour to gain it from the Conservatives, while Gloucester would need one of 9.7 points.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has twice visited Harrow East since the start of the election campaign.