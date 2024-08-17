Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death

Police were called at 6.50am on Saturday to reports of a disturbance at a property in Dartford.

Sam Hall
Saturday 17 August 2024 15:52
Officers remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon (PA)
Officers remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon (PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death at a house in Dartford.

Kent Police said it was called at 6.50am on Saturday to reports of a disturbance at a property on Henderson Drive.

Officers attended with colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Service and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with injuries consistent with a stabbing, police said.

A man in his 20s, who was known to the victim, was arrested and taken into custody.

Officers remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon, with Henderson Drive closed between the junctions with Marsh Street and Cavell Crescent.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 17-0284.

