More than 5,500 attacks on health staff in six months

Health Minister Robin Swann is leading a call to push back against abuse, describing it as ‘wholly unacceptable’.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 15 December 2021 00:01
Ambulance parked outside main entrance to the Emergency Department of Ulster Hospital (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ambulance parked outside main entrance to the Emergency Department of Ulster Hospital (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

There have been more than 5,500 attacks on health workers in just six months, sparking calls for the public and politicians to support staff.

Data from Northern Ireland’s department of health further suggests that more than 80% of these attacks in the six months to March 2021 were classified as physical.

Health Minister Robin Swann is leading a call by health bodies and the Fire and Rescue Service for the public and for politicians to support staff.

Health Minister Robin Swann (David Young/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mr Swann said he takes abuse towards staff “extremely seriously”, describing it as “wholly unacceptable”.

Recommended

“Everyone has the right to feel safe from the threat of violence and aggression in the workplace,” he said.

“Staff spend their working days caring for others and saving lives, and their safety should be paramount.

“It is wholly unacceptable that they should be abused or attacked in the course of their duties.”

Mr Swann said he is committed to reducing the risk of violence and aggression wherever possible and creating a safe environment for staff, patients and others who use the services.

“Unfortunately we are seeing a rise in numbers of attacks and we must all as a society reject such despicable behaviour and protect our frontline staff and services,” he said.

“They are already facing unprecedented pressures and need our support now more than ever.”

Each health and social care trust operates a local Zero Tolerance on Abuse of Staff policy to manage and minimise the risk to employees.

Recommended

The policies aim to ensure that all staff are aware of, and are protected from, as far as is reasonably practical, violent or potentially violent situations that may occur within trust facilities and/or whilst staff are on duty.

Trusts have established a regional Zero Tolerance Task and Finish Group which has been working in collaboration with a range of key stakeholders to develop a regional Managing Violence and Aggression policy framework.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in