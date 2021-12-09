Daughter unable to see dying mother last Christmas disgusted by No 10 ‘party’

Jenny Minnis, whose mother on died Christmas Eve, said the Government is ‘laughing at us behind our backs’.

Alistair Mason
Thursday 09 December 2021 12:03
Jenny Minnis (left) with her mother, Tracey, who died of lung cancer on Christmas Eve last year (Jenny Minnis/PA)
Jenny Minnis (left) with her mother, Tracey, who died of lung cancer on Christmas Eve last year (Jenny Minnis/PA)

A daughter unable to visit her mother before she died last Christmas Eve due has said she is “disgusted” by the alleged Downing Street party and a video showing aides laughing about it.

Jenny Minnis, 30, said her mother’s biggest fear had been dying alone after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

“Those who ran the country were laughing at us behind our backs while we were going through the worst time of our lives,” the employment coach from the Wirral told the PA news agency.

“I feel absolute disgust and anger for all those grieving families, for all the people who have lost loved ones throughout the pandemic.”

Jenny Minnis (right) with her mother Tracey, who died on Christmas Eve in 2020 (Jenny Minnis)

Recommended

Tracey Minnis, 53, was admitted to Arrowe Park Hospital two days before her death on Christmas Eve but due to the Coronavirus restrictions she was not allowed visitors.

She had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in October 2020 and died nine weeks later.

Ms Minnis said, had she known of the alleged party, she would have been less strict about sticking to restrictions to allow her mother “one last goodbye”.

“Every single time she went into hospital she was frightened, scared and upset,” Ms Minnis said.

“No visitors were allowed and to be that disconnected from your family and your friends, when you need them the most, it’s a horrendous time.

“I still feel like I should have protected mum but at the same time I should have just let her friends come and see her while they had the chance.”

Jenny Minnis (right) with her mother Tracey, who died on Christmas Eve in 2020 (Jenny Minnis)

Ms Minnis added that planning a funeral under the 30-person limit had been difficult because her mother had many friends and “was the life and soul of the party”.

“I was having constant messages all the time from people asking to come to the funeral. The turmoil and the trouble it caused me having to say no to them,” she said.

“I had verbal altercations with family because of the situation we were in, which made it even harder.

“When I look back and reflect now, I just think what an absolute travesty and car crash it has all been.”

With the anniversary of her mother’s death approaching, Ms Minnis said the recent revelations have “fuelled” her grief and added that the actions of the Government have “made a mockery of the pandemic”.

Recommended

Footage leaked earlier this week showed senior Government staff joking about a supposedly “fictional” Downing Street party that “served cheese and wine” and was “not social distanced”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly insisted that rules were followed in Downing Street since the claims first emerged about a party held on December 18 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in