Daughter of Australian businessman named as one of the victims in Sydney attack

The daughter of an Australian businessman has been named as one of the six victims of the stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping centre.

According to widespread media reports in Australia, Dawn Singleton, 25, was killed in the attack at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction, in the east of Sydney.

John Singleton, 82, is a well-known entrepreneur in Australia who built his success through advertising. He has eight children.

According to Ms Singleton’s LinkedIn profile, she had studied a degree in communications at the University of Technology Sydney.

Ms Singleton worked at clothes retailer White Fox Boutique, who released a tribute on Instagram.

“Over the weekend we lost not only an employee of White Fox but someone special to us who felt like a family member,” the statement said.

“We are all truly devastated by this loss. Dawn was a sweet, kind hearted person who had her whole life ahead of her. She was really amazing.

“We send our love & deepest condolences to her partner, the Singleton family & her friends. She will always be remembered as part of the White Fox family.”

The knife attacker was Joel Cauchi, a 40-year-old man from Queensland with mental health issues, police have said.

He attacked shoppers on Saturday afternoon before he was shot dead by police inspector Amy Scott, who has been praised by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for her bravery.

Another victim, Ashlee Good, 38, was attempting to save her nine-month-old baby when she was attacked by Cauchi, she later died in hospital. Police said the baby had undergone surgery following the attack.

A statement from Ms Good’s family provided to the PA news agency said: “Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human, and so much more.

“We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”

The statement continued: “We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is currently doing well. We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital.

“To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not – words cannot express our gratitude.”

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said in a press conference that a man in his 30s killed in the attack was a security guard at the shopping centre.

The man was identified as Faraz Tahir by the Australian Pakistani National Association, which labelled Mr Tahir as “courageous” on social media.

“Let us stand together in solidarity, offering support and prayers to those grieving and affected by this heartbreaking loss,” the statement said.

New South Wales Police confirmed a fourth victim in 47-year-old Jade Young, who worked as an architect in Sydney.

The fifth victim of the stabbing spree was identified by police as 55-year-old Pikria Darchia.

Ms Darchia described herself as an artist on her LinkedIn profile, which stated she worked in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi from 2003 to 2013 as a designer.

She then spent three years studying at Sydney’s City East Community College in Bondi Junction from 2013.

Police said the remaining victim is from overseas with no family in Australia, adding that they are attempting to contact their family.

Flowers have been laid by members of the public in Sydney, paying tribute to those who were killed, injured and affected by the attack.