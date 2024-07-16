Daughters of Guernseyman who taught King to fly helicopters ‘honoured’ at invite

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The daughters of a Navy veteran who taught the King how to fly helicopters said they are “honoured” to have been invited to a tea party during the royal visit to Guernsey.

Peter Voute, a Guernseyman who trained Charles at Yeovilton, Somerset, in the 1970s, died in February at the age of 85.

His children Tricia Voute and Carina Howitt were invited to the party during the King and Queen’s first visit to Guernsey since Charles ascended to the throne.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the couple’s arrival on Tuesday, the pair told reporters: “The King wrote to us personally after our father had passed. It was very kind and not expected.

It came as a huge honour and a huge surprise that we were invited Tricia Voute and Carina Howitt

“It was like a posthumous gift from our dad. (He) was very private about it… so we were very surprised to hear and we were very touched that he remembered (him).

“We thought we would get a generalised note saying the King passes on his condolences but it was the sheer kindness of the letter – which is very private – and the flowers that he sent us that moved us very deeply.”

Mr Voute, who had a distinguished career in the Royal Navy, was also an usher at Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981.

When asked how their father spoke of the King, his daughters said: “They were all young and happy times. Our father always spoke very well of him, very personally of him and that follows through to all the family.

“He always said he was one of the most natural pilots he’d ever taught and he always said that he was just really good fun, a really good person. He rated him extremely highly.

“They’ve kindly asked us to be here because of that.

“We didn’t in any way expect it at all. It came as a huge honour and a huge surprise that we were invited. It never even entered our heads.”