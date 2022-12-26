Jump to content

Death of man in alleged assault at pub a ‘devastating loss’

Dave Peck was described as a ‘much-loved partner, father, son and brother’, by his heartbroken family.

Helen William
Monday 26 December 2022 14:59
A man who died after an assault at the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff-on-Sea on Friday has been named by Essex Police as Dave Peck (Essex Police/PA)
A man who died after an assault at the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff-on-Sea on Friday has been named by Essex Police as Dave Peck (Essex Police/PA)

A man who died after an alleged assault at a pub in Essex has been described as a “much-loved partner, father, son and brother”, by his heartbroken family.

Essex Police said Dave Peck, 51, died at the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, on Friday.

They were called at around 6.40pm and Mr Peck was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through the force, Mr Peck’s family said: “Our hearts are broken. Dave is and always will be a much-loved partner, father, son and brother.

“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.

“While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, we as the family ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

The police released no further details about Mr Peck.

Alfred Turner, 44, of Station Road, Westcliff, has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Police are appealing for more information from anyone who saw anything or has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in