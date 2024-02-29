Strictly stars remember ‘true gentleman’ Dave Myers following his death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing stars have paid tribute to TV cook Dave Myers following his death aged 66.

His Hairy Bikers co-star Si King announced the news on social media on Thursday and said Myers had been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

The TV star took part in entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and was partnered with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

On social media the hit BBC One dance show remembered Myers as a “true gentleman”.

A post to the official Strictly Instagram page read: “The Strictly Come Dancing family are incredibly sad to learn of this news.

“Dave was a true gentleman and embraced the full Strictly experience with his trademark good humour, enthusiasm and kind nature.

“We are sending all our love and thoughts to his friends and family at this difficult time.”

In the comments Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell said: “Sending all my love to Dave’s family and friends.”

Elsewhere, Johannes Radebe, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu posted broken hearted emojis.

Myers former dance partner Hauer, 41, said she was going to miss her old dance partner.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Dave, you taught me how to have fun and to take on the day with a big smile.

“Rest well my dear friend. I’m going to miss you so much.”

Countdown star Rachel Riley, who appeared as a celebrity contestant on series 11 of Strictly, remembered Myers as a “great bloke” and posted a selection of photos to social media of the late TV star dancing.

She said: “Just heard the terribly sad news about the lovely Hairy Dave Myers.

“We were in the Strictly class of 2013 together and Dave… always brought absolute joy to the green room after every show.

“A particularly fond memory was Dave, @ashoztd, Nicky Butt and me, gatecrashing an office Christmas party that happened to be in the same hotel we were staying before the show’s series final.

“Terrible photo below, we couldn’t dance but that didn’t stop us! Also, filming Countdown, makeup ladies from far and wide would come and seek him out from their time together as makeup artists.

“He was so universally loved and popular. Huge love to Lili (his wife) and the family, Dave was a great bloke who will be missed by many.”

Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type he had been diagnosed with.

He was known for appearing in shows alongside King that included; The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers: Best of British.

Myers can currently be seen in the BBC Two series The Hairy Bikers Go West, which started earlier this month.