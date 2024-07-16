Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fact check: MP’s murderer was Islamic State supporter

The man who was convicted of killing Sir David Amess supported the so-called Islamic State terror group.

August Graham
Tuesday 16 July 2024 09:45
Two MPs have been killed in the last decade (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Two MPs have been killed in the last decade (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A widely shared post on social media claimed that two MPs had been “murdered by far-right extremists”.

Evaluation

One of the two murdered MPs, Jo Cox, was murdered by someone who held far-right views. However the killer of the other MP, Sir David Amess, was a supporter of the Islamic State terror group.

The facts

Thomas Mair murdered MP Jo Cox in 2016. In the words of Mr Justice Wilkie, who sentenced Mair to life imprisonment, Ms Cox’s killer had “an admiration for Nazism, and similar anti-democratic white supremacist creeds.”

However the sentencing remarks of Mr Justice Sweeney, who oversaw the trial of Sir David Amess’s killer, concluded that Ali Harbi Ali was “radicalised over the internet” between 2014 and 2016, becoming “aligned to” the Islamic State.

Links

Post on X (archived)

R v Thomas Mair – Sentencing Remarks (archived)

The Queen v Ali Harbi Ali – Sentencing remarks (archived)

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in