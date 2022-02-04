Tories win Southend West by-election in poll prompted by Sir David Amess killing
Anna Firth won the contest with 86% of the vote.
The Conservatives have held on to the seat of Southend West following a by-election triggered by the killing of Sir David Amess
In a contest that Labour and the Liberal Democrats along with other mainstream political parties, chose not to contest, Tory candidate Anna Firth ran out as a comfortable winner with 86% of the vote.
The by-election was held after former incumbent Sir David was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15 during a constituency surgery.
The 69-year-old had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.
Ms Firth, a qualified barrister, vowed to “work tirelessly to build on everything” achieved by Sir David during his lengthy tenure.
In her victory speech, she praised his widow Lady Amess, adding that she recognised it was a “sad and painful day” for his family.
“It is the honour of my life to represent the people of Southend West and the place where I was born,” she told supporters.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.