Democracy under attack ‘in the most unconscionable way’ in Ukraine, says Charles
Charles was speaking at a ceremony to grant city status to Southend-on-Sea in Essex.
The Prince of Wales has said the values of democracy are under attack in Ukraine in the “most unconscionable way”.
Charles, 73, was speaking at a ceremony to grant city status to Southend-on-Sea in Essex, following the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery last year.
The prince said “no-one could have given more” than Sir David “for the values which underpin society we share”.
He continued: “Values which appear all the more precious at this present time when we see, more starkly than for many years, the appalling suffering and devastation caused when the path of violence is chosen.
“What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself.
“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way.
“In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.