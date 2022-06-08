Charles to appoint Sir David Attenborough as Knight Grand Cross

Sir David Attenborough will officially be made Knight Grand Cross days after featuring in the Platinum Jubilee concert.

Lucas Cumiskey
Wednesday 08 June 2022 02:45
Sir David Attenborough is receiving his Knight Grand Cross honour at Windsor Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir David Attenborough is receiving his Knight Grand Cross honour at Windsor Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sir David Attenborough is to officially be appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales, himself a committed environmentalist, is expected to bestow the honour on national treasure Sir David, 96, the same age as the Queen, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Sir David was knighted by the Queen in 1985 but is now being awarded the higher accolade in a nod to his documentaries about the natural world and his campaigning to save it.

It comes after the beloved broadcaster featured in a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace, the Platinum Jubilee concert held outside Buckingham Palace in London on June 4.

Gary Lightbody is to be made an OBE (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

The Duke of Cambridge highlighted the efforts of “visionary environmentalists” during this section of the show, which saw a clip of Sir David projected on to Buckingham Palace.

William also spoke about the pride he felt for “my grandfather and my father”, the Duke of Edinburgh and Charles, who have championed the natural world.

Gary Lightbody, lead singer of rock band Snow Patrol, is also due collect his OBE for services to music and to charity in Northern Ireland.

Spy chief Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, is expected to receive his knighthood after he was made Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to foreign, Commonwealth and diplomatic services.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, is expected to be knighted for services to public health, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic while actor Toby Jones is due to collect his OBE for services to drama.

Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists, including curling captain Eve Muirhead, swimmer Hannah Russell, boccia player David Smith and cyclist Jaco van Gass are also set to be honoured.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in