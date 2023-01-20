Student ‘likely to have lived if he had been given face-to-face appointment’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 26-year-old law student who died after four remote GP consultations was likely to have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment, a coroner has ruled.

The failure to arrange an in-person examination of musician David Nash when he complained to an advanced nurse practitioner of fever, neck stiffness and night-time headaches was a “missed opportunity”, assistant coroner Abigail Combes told Wakefield Coroner’s Court on Friday.

Ms Combes said the failure of the Leeds GP surgery to see Mr Nash face to face after his fourth consultation meant the neurosurgery he underwent on what turned out to be a brain abscess was 10 hours later than it could have been.

The coroner said in her narrative conclusion: “On November 2 2020 there was a missed opportunity to direct David to seek face-to-face care during his GP appointment that morning.

“Had he been directed to seek face-to-face or urgent care by the GP practice it is more likely than not that he would have undergone neurosurgery approximately 10 hours earlier than he actually did which, at that time, it is more likely than not would have been successful.”