David Beckham, Hugh Grant and Gemma Chan lead stars at day 10 of Wimbledon

A number of stars and their partners visited the famous All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday.

Naomi Clarke
Wednesday 06 July 2022 17:03
David Beckham in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. (Adam Davy/PA)
David Beckham in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

David Beckham, Hugh Grant and Gemma Chan lead the famous faces attending Wimbledon on day ten of the tournament.

Football star Beckham was joined by his mother Sandra as he took in the action from the royal box on Wednesday.

The former England captain, wearing a brown blazer and tie paired with cream trousers, was also pictured chatting to other stars at the event in south-west London.

David Beckham and his mother Sandra sat in the royal box on day 10 of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cycling’s golden couple Dame Laura Kenny and her husband Sir Jason Kenny were also seated in front of Beckham on the day.

Elsewhere, the Very English Scandal star actor Grant and his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein were spotted at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein clapped along as they watch the action from the sidelines (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Grant dressed in a light grey blazer and white shirt while Eberstein wore a blue and white polka-dot dress for the day out.

Eternals actress Chan also took in the action at Centre Court alongside her partner and Mamma Mia! actor Dominic Cooper.

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan were pictured in the royal box for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chan was pictured arriving in a green checked dress paired with white pumps while Cooper opted for a royal blue suit for the occasion.

Also among the crowds were broadcaster Michael Parkinson, Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney and veteran musician Sir Cliff Richard.

