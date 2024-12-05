Labradoodle puppy helps charity ‘spread kindness one delivery at a time’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bowie the labradoodle puppy is helping a charity to reduce the stigma some people feel about needing help with the cost of living at Christmas.

Multibank charity The Brick, based in Wigan, Greater Manchester, helps families by handing out essential surplus goods such as food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies that have been donated by businesses.

Bowie, named after the pop star David Bowie because of his different coloured eyes, began riding out on deliveries with his owner and it was noticed that his fun presence helped to take away embarrassment felt by some of those needing help.

Delivery driver and Bowie’s proud owner, Ollie Foster, said: “Bowie is more than just a dog; he’s a symbol of the community spirit that helps us make a real difference.

“Every delivery of essentials we make brings not just items, but hope and joy to families in need this Christmas.

“Together Bowie and I are helping to spread kindness, one delivery at a time.”

The Brick’s chief executive Keely Dalfen said Bowie had a positive effect when he was out and about in the van.

She said: “We realised that the fun and joy he brought was really helping to take away some of the stigma many people feel because they are struggling and need help.

“So as well as making our vans unbranded, we also made Bowie the delivery dog a regular fixture, because we don’t want anyone we deliver much-needed essentials to feeling embarrassed or ashamed that they need help.

“Bowie is a special boy, doing a special job.”

A film featuring Bowie and The Brick’s work has been released and creator Mark Woods, from Really Good Films, said: “The fact that The Brick spotted the positive impact Bowie was having underlines not just the crucial work they do, but also the sensitive and thoughtful way they do it too.”

The Brick is part of a wider national coalition of five charities working collaboratively with former prime minister Gordon Brown’s support to deliver the Multibank initiative.

Ms Dalfen added: “Rising living costs are forcing families into impossible situations – parents trying to clean their children’s clothes with washing up liquid because they cannot afford washing powder and babies arriving at nursery wearing the same nappies from the night before.

“Poverty is incredibly widespread and impacts a huge range of people – we know of countless people who are doing two or even three jobs and are still really struggling to provide the essentials for themselves or their families.

“These harsh realities are what The Brick works tirelessly to address, and your donations can make a life-changing difference this Christmas.”

Supporters can donate via thebrick.org.uk/donate/