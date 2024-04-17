Lord Cameron lands in Israel for talks after Iran drone attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lord David Cameron has arrived in Israel for talks with the country’s leaders following Iran’s attack over the weekend.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior figures to discuss their response to the drone and missile barrage launched by Tehran on Saturday night.

The Government has called for restraint following the attack, with Rishi Sunak delivering that message to Mr Netanyahu in a phone call on Tuesday, saying this was “a moment for calm heads to prevail”.

Lord Cameron has also urged Tel Aviv to be “smart as well as tough” by not escalating the conflict with Iran, and has recently spoken with his counterparts in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates as part of efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

He is also expected to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza during his trip, and visit the West Bank.

The UK joined allies in defending Israel when Iran launched about 350 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, with British jets shooting down a number of drones.

The onslaught followed Israel’s targeting of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria earlier this month.

Israel’s government has said the attack “will be met with a response”, while world leaders have sought to dissuade Mr Netanyahu from retaliating.