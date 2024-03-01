Cameron meets wife of British-Russian dissident jailed in Siberia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wife of a British-Russian dissident jailed in Siberia has met David Cameron to push for more action to secure his release.

Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years by a Moscow court in April 2023 for “treason” after speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, his wife Evgenia Kara-Murza met Lord Cameron after calling for the British Government to take more concrete action on his case.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mrs Kara-Murza said she was “very happy” that the meeting had taken place after a lengthy campaign and regarded it as “a sign of goodwill on his part”.

She said: “He assured me of his support and his willingness, his preparedness, to fight for Vladimir’s release and to make sure that Vladimir’s case is always publicised.

“So I think, all in all, it went well.”

The meeting took place as fellow dissident Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow following his death in a Russian prison colony, which most Western leaders have blamed on the Russian state.

Mr Kara-Murza has twice been the target of assassination attempts, and his wife continues to fear for his safety.

I believe that the UK Government’s position on hostages and political prisoners has to change because it is no longer adequate Evgenia Kara-Murza

She has also called for the creation of a UK representative for hostage affairs, similar to the US special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who has had success in securing the release of American citizens detained in Russia.

She told PA: “I believe that the UK Government’s position on hostages and political prisoners has to change because it is no longer adequate. It is unacceptable to say to one’s citizens that if you end up being imprisoned by a dictator somewhere out there in the world, you’re on your own.”

Asked whether Lord Cameron had been receptive to her argument, she added: “It’s a work in progress and I will continue. I know that there is definitely interest in the UK for the establishment of such an office.”

Calls for the creation of a UK representative for hostage affairs was backed by the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee in a report published around the time Mr Kara-Murza was sentenced, but it later said the recommendation had been rejected by the Government.

Lord Cameron called for Mr Kara-Murza to be released for “urgent medical treatment”.

In a statement, the Foreign Secretary said: “The politically motivated conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza is deplorable.

“Imprisoned on false charges by the Russian regime, Mr Kara-Murza is being persecuted for his anti-war stance and defence of human rights.

“It was an honour to meet Evgenia Kara-Murza and Elena Gordon, who have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of their husband’s and son’s case.

“The conditions in the Omsk penal colony are threatening Mr Kara-Murza’s life and his health is deteriorating. He must be released on humanitarian grounds for urgent medical treatment.

“Through diplomatic interventions at the highest levels, financial sanctions targeted at those behind his poisoning and imprisonment, and by raising his case on the international stage, we are sending a clear message that the UK will not stand for this abhorrent treatment of one of our citizens.

“Russia’s depraved treatment of political prisoners must end.”