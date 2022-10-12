Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

MP calls for marine licenses to be issued by local councils

Giles Watling said the current licence issuer, the Marine Management Organisation, is ‘not fit for purpose’ with too much centralised power.

Martina Betteto
Wednesday 12 October 2022 15:30
Work beginning on the construction of a swimmers’ lagoon on Southend seafront in 2016 – a project signed off by the Marine Management Organisation (Avpics/Alamy/PA)
Work beginning on the construction of a swimmers’ lagoon on Southend seafront in 2016 – a project signed off by the Marine Management Organisation (Avpics/Alamy/PA)

An MP has called for marine licences to be issued by local councils instead of the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), a group which he described “little known” and inexperienced.

As he introduced his Marine Activities (Licensing) Bill to the Commons, Conservative Giles Watling told MPs he has increasing come to see the MMO as an organisation “not fit for purpose” and with too much “centralised power”.

Marine licences are required for all sorts of activities, including laying cables in the sea, dredging, and using explosives.

The MP for Clacton argued local councils would be better suited for issuing such licences, as they “have a deep understanding of local issues and then local scene”.

Mr Watling told the lower chamber the MMO is “a little known group” with a “tremendous control” over the management of marine activities

Recommended

The Tory MP said: “I think the issues here are a lack of expertise on the subject, a deficiency in direction and oversight and above all, thanks to the vast and various coastline and varied coastline, we have a lack of local insight.”

I think we need to look at a slimmer MMO, more devolution and a non-executive directors board of experts

Giles Watling

He went on: “It seems rather odd to me that we should allow the MMO so much centralised power. We have seen planning and licencing become core parts of local authorities action plans.

“Councils are of course accountable by their very nature, they have a deep understanding of local issues and their local scene.

“I think we need to look at a slimmer MMO, more devolution and a non-executive directors board of experts with real life experience holding them to account.”

The Bill, which would transfer responsibility for marine licensing from the Marine Management Organisation to local authorities was introduced as a Ten Minute Rule Motion, but it is unlikely to become law without Government support.

It is due to receive its second reading on February 3, 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in