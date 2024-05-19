UK and Finland to sign new agreement vowing support for Ukraine against Russia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The UK and Finland are to sign a new partnership agreement vowing continued support for Ukraine and declaring Russia the most significant and direct threat to European peace.

The Strategic Partnership will be endorsed by Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen, on Monday at an event in London, the Foreign Office said.

In a joint statement, the two ministers will argue Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally changed the European security environment.

Finland, which has an 830-mile border with Russia, became a member of Nato on April 4 2023 in response to the aggression.

Lord Cameron and Ms Valtonen will underline the importance of working together to deny Russia any benefit from the war it started alongside countering Russian disinformation, malicious cyber activities and hybrid threats.

The two countries will vow to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation in the aftermath of the conflict.

Lord Cameron said: “As long-standing partners and new Nato allies, the UK’s relationship with Finland is going from strength to strength.

“As we stand together to support Ukraine, including through providing military aid and training, we are clear that the threat of Russian aggression, following the war it started, will not be tolerated.

“This Strategic Partnership, built on our shared values, will see the UK and Finland step up cooperation to bolster European security as well as seize new opportunities, from science and technology to closer energy ties.”

The Foreign Office said the statement will also outline the shared ambition to scale up collaboration on science and technology, trade and investment and tackling illegal migration.

The UK is one of the leading donors to Ukraine, alongside the US and Germany, having committed £12.5 billion in support since February 2022, including £7.6 billion in military aid.

As well as providing tanks, air defence systems and long-range precision missiles, Britain has helped train more than 30,000 Ukrainian service personnel.