Deaths of four migrants in Channel ‘heartbreaking’, says Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the “heartbreaking” deaths of four migrants as they tried to cross the English Channel showed “we’ve got to stop the boats”.

Ministers have been informed that the migrants died in an attempt to launch from French waters, the PA news agency understands.

The incident happened near Wimereux at around 2am on Sunday, triggering a major emergency response as 72 people, including 10 children, were rescued and taken to Calais while one person was rushed to hospital, French paper La Voix du Nord said.

Speaking on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Lord Cameron said: “It’s heartbreaking when these things happen, and the loss of life that takes place.

“And you can only think about what an appalling end it would be, and the cold waters of the Channel in the middle of the night. It breaks my heart to hear about it.

“But it just shows we’ve got to stop the boats, we’ve got to stop this illegal trade in human beings.”

Sir Keir Starmer, who described the incident as a “tragic loss of life”, told Kuenssberg he does not support radical action like the Rwanda plan as argued by Lord Cameron.

He said: “I think he is wrong about that.

“I absolutely agree that we need to stop these Channel crossings.

“They are dangerous, we have lost control of our borders, and we need to do something to stop the boats.

“Now I think the starting place for that is to go after the criminal gangs that are running this vile trade.”

French media said the migrants got into difficulty while trying to board the boat in darkness and cold temperatures.

A Navy helicopter, police and 50 firefighters were involved in the rescue operation.

The Refugee Council called for “decisive action” to stop Channel crossings following the “terrible loss of life”.

This must act as a wake-up call to take decisive action and reduce dangerous Channel crossings by providing safe routes for those fleeing war-torn countries or repressive regimes Enver Solomon, Refugee Council

Chief executive Enver Solomon said: “The sad reality is that this is not the first time we are waking up to such devastating news.

“With no meaningful commitment from the Government to expand safe routes for refugees, it’s only a matter of time before tragedy strikes again.

“This must act as a wake-up call to take decisive action and reduce dangerous Channel crossings by providing safe routes for those fleeing war-torn countries or repressive regimes.

“Rather than pushing ahead with unlawful and costly policies such as the Rwanda plan, the Government must put in place safe routes and seek to treat refugees and people seeking asylum with compassion and fairness in line with our country’s values.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

The UK Coastguard could not comment because the incident took place in French territorial waters.