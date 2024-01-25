Cameron tells Netanyahu of two-state need, warning of ‘unimaginable’ suffering

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lord David Cameron told Benjamin Netanyahu there must be an “immediate pause in the fighting” in Gaza as he pushed the Israeli prime minister over a two-state solution.

During a meeting in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary warned of “unimaginable” suffering in the territory as urged Israel to allow in more aid trucks.

He also called for the protection of medics and hospitals after the destruction in Gaza caused by the war triggered by Hamas’s bloody attack on Israel on October 7.

Lord Cameron also met Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the West Bank, during his diplomatic mission to the Middle East.

Mr Netanyahu has maintained his objection to Palestinian statehood despite calls from the US to work towards the two-state solution after the conflict.

The leader of a far-right government, he said last week that the idea would “endanger the state of Israel” as he criticised the “attempt to coerce us”.

On Thursday, the Foreign Office said Lord Cameron reiterated the UK’s support for Israel’s attempts to secure the release of the remaining hostages, believed to number about 130, still being held by Hamas.

But he also underlined to Mr Netanyahu during their meeting in his office that Britain believes long-term peace must be based on achieving a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

In a statement, Lord Cameron said: “The scale of suffering in Gaza is unimaginable. More must be done, faster, to help people trapped in this desperate situation.

“As I said to PM Netanyahu yesterday, far more trucks need to be able to enter Gaza and more crossings need to open.”

The former prime minister added to broadcasters: “What I was saying is, look, it’s time for an immediate pause in the fighting because we’ve got to not only get the aid in, but, crucially, we’ve got to get those hostages out.

“And what I think we can do now is plan for how you turn that pause into a permanent, sustainable ceasefire without a return to fighting. That’s what I was pushing on him. And that’s what I’ll be talking about here today.”

He said the Hamas leadership must leave Gaza for a cessation, but that the Palestinians must also be shown there is a “route to having a Palestinian state, to having a new future”.

The Foreign Office announced that a 17-tonne consignment of family-sized tents was being flown to Gaza on Thursday in a first joint consignment from the UK and Qatar.

During his visit, Lord Cameron will witness the aid being loaded on to a plane destined for Egypt, where it will go by road to Gaza.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the strip has been the major lifeline to get essential supplies in for starving Palestinians.

Lord Cameron pushed Israeli leaders for the city of Ashdod to be used to deliver aid.

The Foreign Office said Israel must open more routes into Gaza and fully restore water, fuel and electricity supplies.