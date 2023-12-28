Cameron meets Lebanese prime minister amid concerns over Gaza escalation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron warned against any escalation in the conflict in Gaza, as he met the Lebanese prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary held talks with Najib Mikati on Thursday, as Israeli forces continued to bombard cities, towns and refugee camps across Gaza.

As Israel vows to continue fighting to eradicate Hamas, Iran-backed groups in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq have launched attacks on Israel and its allies in support of the Palestinian militant group.

Clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel have continued to intensify, with daily exchanges of missiles, air strikes and shelling across the frontier.

In the Red Sea, attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen against ships they believe to be connected to Israel have disrupted trade and prompted the launch of a US-led multinational naval operation to protect shipping routes.

It has all fuelled concerns about the danger of the Israeli offensive sparking a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Lord Cameron, in a post on social media, said: “An escalation of the conflict in Gaza to Lebanon, the Red Sea or across the wider region, would add to the extremely high level of danger and insecurity in the world.”

The former prime minister has been engaged in extensive diplomacy in recent weeks since taking on the post, as concerns grow about the conflict in which more than 20,000 Palestinians have already died.

Lord Cameron said he was grateful to the Lebanese prime minister for “discussing these crucial issues with me today and for Lebanon’s efforts to prevent such escalation”.