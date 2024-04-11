Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lord Cameron to travel to Brussels for ‘high-level’ meeting about Gibraltar

Claudia Savage
Thursday 11 April 2024 22:30
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is to travel to Brussels (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is to travel to Brussels to discuss “the most complex issues” in negotiations on Gibraltar.

All sides will be taking part in the talks on Friday, including Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo, Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

The nature of the territory’s long-term post-Brexit relationship with the European Union remains unresolved.

Sticking points in negotiations reportedly include the rules that will govern Gibraltar’s border with Spain and the EU, and the Spanish seeking greater management of the territory’s airport.

The British overseas territory’s sovereignty is disputed by Britain and Spain.

The Foreign Office has said the UK remains fully committed to finding a solution that supports Gibraltar, its people and its economy.

The meeting is not expected to reach a final agreement but the Foreign office maintains that throughout the negotiations, the UK remains steadfast in support for Gibraltar and will not agree to anything that compromises sovereignty.

Thursday marked the anniversary of Gibraltar and Newfoundland being ceded to Britain in the Treaty of Utrecht on April 11 1713.

