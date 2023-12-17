Cameron adds to growing pressure on Israel with ‘sustainable ceasefire’ call

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Government has added to growing global pressure on Israel as the Foreign Secretary called for a “sustainable ceasefire” in the escalating Gaza conflict.

Lord Cameron’s intervention, which saw him warn that “too many civilians have been killed”, is a significant shift in the Government’s tone.

It sees the UK follow Joe Biden’s White House in expressing unease about the failure of Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for the future of Gaza.

Writing in the Sunday Times in a joint article with German foreign affairs minister Annalena Baerbock, Lord Cameron said: “Our goal cannot simply be an end to fighting today. It must be peace lasting for days, years, generations. We therefore support a ceasefire, but only if it is sustainable.”

But both Lord Cameron and his German counterpart stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire, something that has been a recurring demand by pro-Palestinian campaigners as the death count in Gaza continues to grow.

“We know many in the region and beyond have been calling for an immediate ceasefire,” the article said. “We recognise what motivates these heartfelt calls.

“It is an understandable reaction to such intense suffering, and we share the view that this conflict cannot drag on and on. That is why we supported the recent humanitarian pauses.”

The offensive, triggered by the unprecedented October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes.

Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-existence with Palestinians Lord David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock

In a warning to Israel, the two foreign ministers said: “Israel has the right to defend itself but, in doing so, it must abide by international humanitarian law.

“Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-existence with Palestinians. They have a right to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.

“But too many civilians have been killed. The Israeli government should do more to discriminate sufficiently between terrorists and civilians, ensuring its campaign targets Hamas leaders and operatives.”

The shift in language by the UK Government comes as Mr Netanyahu faces public anger after it emerged that the three hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed.

In a nationwide address on Saturday, the Israeli primer minister said the killings “broke my heart, broke the entire nation’s heart,” but he indicated no change in the country’s military campaign.

“We are as committed as ever to continue until the end, until we dismantle Hamas, until we return all our hostages,” he said.

For Labour, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “The question isn’t whether any of us want a ceasefire, of course people want to see a ceasefire, an end to this bloody conflict.”

Mr Streeting said there have been “intolerable losses” in Gaza, adding: “The question is how do you get from where we are today to where we want to be.

“I think David Cameron talked about a sustainable ceasefire and I think that’s absolutely right.”

Mr Streeting pointed to the previous humanitarian pause, adding: “I think we’ve just got to keep in mind a ceasefire comes about when both parties to the conflict are able to negotiate a ceasefire.

“We’ve got to build a political path to that point and then beyond.”