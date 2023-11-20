Cameron welcomed back by dozens of Tory MPs at 1922 committee

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of Tory MPs turned out to welcome David Cameron back into the parliamentary fold as the new Foreign Secretary addressed the 1922 Committee.

Lord Cameron, who took his seat in the House of Lords on Monday, said it was “a bit like going back to school” as he waited to address the backbench committee of Conservative MPs.

It is understood that he was questioned about the European Convention on Human Rights as well as Rishi Sunak’s efforts to revive the Rwanda asylum seeker policy after last week’s Supreme Court defeat.

Senior parliamentarians and serving ministers were among those who filed into the parliamentary committee room on Monday evening, with many appearing in a buoyant mood over Lord Cameron’s return to the frontbench.

MPs at the meeting described him as a “class act” and “vintage”, with the behind-closed-doors gathering punctuated with frequent banging of desks.

Several former ministers from Lord Cameron’s era were also in attendance, including his successor in Downing Street Theresa May, current development minister Andrew Mitchell and former culture minister Dame Maria Miller.