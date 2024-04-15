Cameron urges invitees to attend Downing Street Eid event amid boycott reports

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lord David Cameron urged invitees to attend a Downing Street Eid reception and “put aside political differences” amid reports some are planning to boycott the event in protest against the Government’s support of Israel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to host Muslim figures for the annual celebration on Monday.

But the BBC reported that some Conservative politicians and business and charity leaders are shunning the reception because of their opposition to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

These religious festivals are a time to put aside political differences Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron

Asked about the reported boycott, Lord Cameron told Times Radio on Monday: “I had an Eid celebration at the Foreign Office a few days ago and I think ambassadors from every Arab country turned up to that celebration, as did the ambassador from Israel.

“So I think all these religious festivals are a time to put aside political differences and think of the things that bring us together.

“And one of the things that brings us together in Britain is that we’re a country with an established church, but also a country that respects other faiths and respects other celebrations, and I think that’s the right thing to do.

“So I’d urge people who get that nice invitation to go to No 10 Downing Street, whether it’s Diwali, whether it’s Eid, whether it’s Easter, they’re always very good parties and very well done and I’d encourage people to go.”

Conservative peer Baroness Warsi is reportedly among those expected to avoid the Government’s Eid event.

Baroness Warsi, who was Britain’s first female Muslim Cabinet minister, has been outspoken in her criticism over the plight of people in Gaza.

A No 10 spokesperson said they understood concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

They said: “The Prime Minister looks forward to welcoming members of the Muslim community to the Eid reception in Downing Street later this week and celebrating their contribution to public life.”

“But we share the deep concern that many British Muslims have over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and our priority has always been to avoid further escalation in the region.

“That’s why we have long called for an immediate humanitarian pause with progress towards a sustainable ceasefire and consistently urged Israel and all parties to the conflict to abide by International Humanitarian Law.”

Israeli military action in Gaza, sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack that claimed the lives of 1,200 people, has caused widespread devastation and killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.