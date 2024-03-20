Cameron seeks bolstered UK-Thai relations on first Indo-Pacific trip in new role

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron has met the Thai prime minister on his first visit to the Indo-Pacific region as Foreign Secretary in a bid to bolster trade and security ties with Bangkok.

The Cabinet minister’s visit saw the signing of a UK-Thai “strategic partnership road map” aimed at strengthening co-operation on defence, health and the climate between the two countries.

As well as meeting Thailand’s prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, Lord Cameron inspected Thai air force jets built with British parts and visited a university to highlight UK support for health and energy research.

Lord Cameron said working with Bangkok would mean “jobs and growth back here” in Britain ahead of embarking on the trip, which will later see him head to Australia for the annual Australia-UK ministerial consultations (Aukmin).

He described Thailand as an “influential player” in the Indo-Pacific region, which the UK has made a foreign policy priority amid concerns about an increasingly assertive China.

The British Foreign Office said the country plays an important role “particularly on advancing peace and reconciliation in Myanmar and protecting international law and regional co-operation”.

Lord Cameron said: “South East Asia is a commercial powerhouse and Thailand is one of the biggest economies of the lot. Working with countries in this region means jobs and growth back here in the UK.

“Thailand is a founding member of Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and an influential player across the Indo-Pacific region. We will continue to work with them to address shared global challenges that affect us all – including the impacts of climate change, rapid technological development, and threats to global health.”

The Foreign Secretary touted UK-Thai defence co-operation on a visit to a military airbase to see fighter jets built with British components, with exports worth more than £300 million to the UK economy.

He also announced the launch of a fund worth up to £6 million aimed at boosting green growth in Thailand, including sustainable transport and carbon pricing.