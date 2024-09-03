Labour general secretary to stand down at end of September

Support truly

Labour general secretary David Evans has announced he is standing down at the end of September after four years in the job.

Mr Evans, who oversaw Labour’s machine as it rebuilt from the heavy defeat of 2019 to enter Government this year, will leave his post after the party conference in Liverpool.

Describing the job as “the privilege of my life”, Mr Evans said: “It has always been my plan to serve for one general election, and take the organisation from shattering defeat to being a party of government.

It is in no small part down to David's leadership, vision, and courage that we rebuilt the Labour Party and secured a landslide election victory in July Sir Keir Starmer

“Now both have been achieved, it is the right time both for me and the party for a new general secretary to take over.”

Mr Evans became general secretary in May 2020, shortly after Sir Keir Starmer became party leader, and secured the most by-election victories of any general secretary as the party prepared for office.

He also oversaw the response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s report into antisemitism in Labour.

He added: “A new general secretary being in post from the end of this year’s conference will give them the necessary time to lead the next chapter of change, taking over at the same early stage of the political cycle that I did.

“All my thanks go to the Labour Party staff, representatives and volunteers – without their hard work and support our successes simply would not have been possible.”

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Mr Evans, saying he had been “hugely consequential”.

The Prime Minister said: “It is in no small part down to David’s leadership, vision, and courage that we rebuilt the Labour Party and secured a landslide election victory in July.

“He has been at the very centre of my mission to change the Labour Party, overhauling the organisation to face outwards to voters, working unfalteringly to remove antisemitism and setting the highest standards for every aspect of our campaign machine.

“He leaves the Labour Party organisation in a strong position, ready for the challenges of the future. On behalf of the whole Labour Party we thank him for his service to our Party and look forward to him making significant contributions in the future.”