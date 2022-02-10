Raith Rovers manager speaks for first time since Goodwillie signing

Manager of Raith Rovers John McGlynn has called for a chance to “right the wrongs” in his first media appearance since the dramatic U-turn over signing David Goodwillie

The Fife-based club sparked a furious backlash over selecting the player given he was ruled by a judge in a civil court case in 2017 to have raped a woman.

Principal club sponsor and world-renowned author Val McDermid and former prime minister Gordon Brown were among many who condemned Raith for its decision.

The signing also saw two club directors resign, the ladies captain Tyler Rattray quit and the ladies’ team – now known as the McDermid Ladies – break their ties with the club.

Raith initially doubled down on the decision, before performing a U-turn and apologising to fans and the wider community four days later.

During a first interview with the media about the signing, Mr McGlynn said: “It’s been extremely difficult for everyone involved and we apologise enormously for the distress that we have brought to our fans, our sponsors, anyone hurt in any way at all. It was never our intention to do that.”

He admitted the club “completely underestimated” the reaction from signing, adding: “We did not anticipate that at all.”

The former Hearts manager said during Goodwillie’s last five years with Clyde FC, “we have never come across any negativity towards him”.

I want to get the opportunity to build bridges, to get people back and get the team winning again John McGlynn

When asked if he had considered his position in the wake of such an outcry to the club’s decision, McGlynn said he is keen to stay to help the club move on.

“I have been here for the best part of nine years over two periods,” the 60-year-old said.

“I love the football club, I love working here. I have had to consider an awful lot over the past 10 days, but at the same time I think there’s an awful lot of good work being done here and I want to get the opportunity to right the wrongs.

“If I have made one mistake, I don’t think I should be the fall guy. I want to get the opportunity to build bridges, to get people back and get the team winning again.

“All I can say is that for the length of time I have been here, I think I’m due a chance.”

When asked about whether he understood the major outcry from fans and the wider community, he said: “As a husband and a father, I understand it, I get it. All we can do is say we completely made a mistake.

“I have had lots of emails from fans who have followed the club for many, many years, not nasty, just laying out how disappointed they were, and I can understand that.

“We would hope they see the regret we are showing. We made an error and it’s an enormous error. We are trying to get the trust back of our fans and sponsors.

“We are not bad people. I’m not a bad person. I just want a chance to make it right.”

Mr McGlynn’s comments come days after the woman Goodwillie assaulted described the club’s actions as “shameful”.

In her first interview since the signing, Denise Clair accused Raith for being “complicit” with their “silence”.

She told the Sunday Post newspaper: “It’s shameful they have allowed Goodwillie to continue playing all these years without taking any action. They are just as complicit as him and Robertson with their silence and looking the other way.”

She insisted officials must ensure players and clubs are “properly made aware of their responsibilities” and develop educational programmes about sexual violence, adding: “Practical measures, not warm words about nothing, could promote real change.”

At a civil case at the Court of Session in Edinburgh in 2017, Goodwillie and his former Dundee United team-mate, David Robertson, were judged to have raped Ms Clair and ordered to pay her damages of £100,000.

Robertson has since retired from professional football.

No criminal charges had been brought against either of them.

Goodwillie had joined Championship team Raith Rovers from Scottish League One side Clyde FC, where he had been a player for five years.