Lammy targets three wealthy oligarchs in new anti-corruption sanctions

The UK has sanctioned three oligarchs as it seeks to crack down on dirty money flowing into the country.

A woman once dubbed “Africa’s richest woman” and an oligarch who extracted hundreds of millions of pounds from the Ukrainian economy are among those subject to new travel bans and asset freezes signed off by the Foreign Secretary.

The announcement marks the start of a campaign by David Lammy to tackle corruption and illicit finance.

“These unscrupulous individuals selfishly deprive their fellow citizens of much-needed funding for education, healthcare and infrastructure – for their own enrichment,” the Foreign Secretary said.

He added: “I committed to taking on kleptocrats and the dirty money that empowers them when I became Foreign Secretary and these sanctions mark the first step in delivering this ambition. The tide is turning. The golden age of money laundering is over.”

The individuals who have been targeted under the UK’s Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 are:

– Dmitry Firtash, an oligarch who has extracted hundreds of millions of pounds from Ukraine through corruption, his wife Lada Firtash, who holds UK assets on his behalf, and Denis Gorbunenko, who is based in the UK and enabled and facilitated Mr Firtash.

– Isabel Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president who systematically abused her positions at state-run companies to embezzle at least £350 million. Two of her associates, business partner Paula Oliveira and her chief financial officer Sarju Raikundalia, also face sanctions.

– Aivars Lembergs, a Latvian politician and oligarch. He was found guilty in 2021 of 19 charges including extorting bribes, forgery of documents, money laundering and improper use of office in a court in Riga. His daughter Liga also faces sanctions, as proceeds of his corruption are held in her name.

Targeting both the individuals and those who have helped them hide dirty money is a “step change” in how the UK applies sanctions, according to the Foreign Office, with the aim of creating a more hostile environment for corrupt actors.

The Foreign Secretary is working alongside other senior Cabinet ministers on anti-corruption efforts.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Corruption harms societies, undermines security and lines the pockets of criminals in the UK and across the globe.

“That’s why this government is committed to working with partners at home and abroad to prevent these criminal practices and pursue those who benefit from the flow of dirty money.

“This action signals a new chapter in our efforts to tackle the scourge of corruption wherever it occurs.”