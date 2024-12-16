Lammy: senior UK officials sent to Damascus for talks on Syria’s future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK has sent a team of senior officials to Damascus for talks with Syrian’s interim leaders, including banned terror group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the delegation would hold talks with the Syrian authorities and civil society groups following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime.

Mr Assad said he had not planned to flee Syria as the rebels advanced, but he was evacuated by Russian forces after their base came under attack.

In his first public comments since being ousted, Mr Assad said: “At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge nor was such proposal made by any individual or party.”

The former president said he left Damascus on the morning of December 8, hours after insurgents stormed the capital and travelled to the Russian base in Latakia.

But after the base came under attack by drone, he was moved to Russia.

Mr Lammy had previously confirmed the UK has had “diplomatic contact” with HTS despite its proscription.

On Monday, he said officials had been sent to the Syrian capital for talks.

Mr Lammy said: “I can confirm today that we have sent a delegation of senior UK officials to Damascus this week for meetings with the new Syrian interim authorities and members of civil society groups in Syria.

“It underlines our commitment to Syria.

“Yesterday I announced a £50 million package of humanitarian aid, also further money to help secure chemical weapons stockpiles in Syria.”

He said the UK would support an “inclusive transitional political process that is Syrian-led and Syrian-owned”.