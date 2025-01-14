Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal ‘on the brink’ of agreement, says David Lammy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is “on the brink” of agreement Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said.

He said a deal to enable the “rebuilding of Gaza with Israel safe and secure” will allow the region to “move forward in an atmosphere of peace”, as MPs raised concerns on the safety of hostages held by Hamas.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent the past year trying to mediate an end to the 15-month war in the region and secure the release of dozens of hostages captured in Hamas’s attack on October 7 2023.

Qatar, a key mediator in the talks, said Israel and Hamas are at the “closest point” yet to an agreement.

British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, was kidnapped during the October 7 attack in 2023 and has been a hostage for 426 days.

During Foreign Office questions in the Commons, Labour MP Jake Richard (Rother Valley) said he met with Mandy Damari, Emily’s mother, as had Mr Lammy during his most recent trip to Israel

He asked “what steps the Government are taking to secure humanitarian access before the release of the hostages”, which he claimed “Hamas are disgracefully avoiding”.

Mr Lammy replied: “As has been said by Joe Biden, we may well be on the brink of a deal, and I know this whole House will want to see that deal emerge in the coming days.”

He added: “Rest assured that humanitarian access, as we have continued to press for the people of Gaza, is hugely important, but it’s as important for those hostages.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel also referred to Ms Damari, and asked what resources the Government will be providing “to support the hostages through this release process over the period of time that is now being speculated” and their efforts to bring “a sustainable end to this awful conflict?”

Mr Lammy replied: “On the issue of proof of life, we do all we can to establish this, (Dame Priti) will understand it is fast-moving, and even post any deal, before hostages come out can take some degree of time so I would not want to be pushed on that issue at the despatch box, but I want to reassure her that we are doing all we can to continue to make that necessary assessment.

“As I say, we are, I hope, on the brink of a deal, it will be the first phase of a deal that will probably last six weeks.

“And that is important to bear in mind, all of us in this House hope to get to a ceasefire and the necessary rebuilding of Gaza with Israel safe and secure, and that will be very important so that the Middle East can move forward in an atmosphere of peace.”

Later in the session, Conservative MP Bob Blackman (Harrow East) called on the Government to sanction Iran and proscribe the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Members of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran’s air force and the IRGC Intelligence Organisation have been targeted with travel bans and asset freezes, but some MPs have called for further action.

The Government has previously said that the proscription of organisations is kept under review.

Mr Blackman told MPs: “With the position that Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, the proxies of Iran, are on the brink of defeat, the reality is that the risk to the region now is that Iran takes direct action.

“Given that we want to see the end of that despotic regime that brutalises the people of Iran, now is the time, of course, sanctions and the prescription of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps once and for all.

“Will the minister take the necessary action to bring that regime to its knees so that democracy can be restored to Iran?”

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said: “I can assure him that we are working urgently on measures to take the necessary action to deter the Iranian state from posing a threat to this country and to the region, and we will continue to update the House in due course.”