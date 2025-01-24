Jailed writer’s plight a ‘focus’ of Lammy’s meeting with Egyptian counterpart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy raised the case of a jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist with officials in Cairo this week, Downing Street said, as it faced criticism from the man’s mother over his ongoing imprisonment.

Laila Soueif, who has been on hunger strike for 117 days in protest over her son Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s treatment in Egypt, has urged Sir Keir Starmer to intervene as “time is running out”.

On Friday, she accused the Prime Minister of not having “deigned to reply” to a letter she sent him last week about her son’s plight.

Mr Abd El-Fattah, 43, has been detained in Egypt since September 29 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

The Prime Minister must know that time is running out. My blood sugar levels are dropping and I feel more tired every day. He needs to intervene to bring Alaa to his family in the UK before it is too late Laila Soueif

Asked about the case on Friday, No 10 said his imprisonment had been a “focus” of Mr Lammy’s meetings with the Egyptian government as he visited the country on Thursday.

It added that the Prime Minister had also raised the case with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Asked whether the Prime Minister would meet Ms Souief, a Number 10 spokesman said: “Obviously we will set out prime ministerial meetings in the usual way.”

On whether he plans to respond to her letter, the official said: “I don’t have an update on that specific point … in terms of timelines, the Foreign Secretary raised this case a number of times with his counterpart, most recently in Saudi Arabia when he met the foreign minister of Egypt there.”

Asked if Sir Keir had a message for Ms Soueif on the 117th day of her hunger strike, No 10 said there would be an “update in due course” after she wrote to the Prime Minister.

“In terms of the Foreign Office, our officials remain in regular contact with her and her family to check on her welfare,” the spokesman said.

Mr Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade in prison because of his criticism of Egypt’s rulers, and is unable to see his young son who lives in Brighton.

His mother has spent 117 days on hunger strike and vows not to eat until he is freed.

Ms Soueif, 68, warned on Friday that her “blood sugar levels are dropping” as low as 2.8mmol/L and “I feel more tired every day”.

“I have always said that ultimately it is the Prime Minister who must talk directly to President Sisi to secure Alaa’s freedom,” she said on Friday.

“There were hopes that Mr Lammy would bring Alaa back with him and reunite him with his son in Brighton, but it is clear this is not happening. I am devastated for my son and my grandson. They deserve to be together.

“But I have always said that ultimately it is the Prime Minister who must talk directly to President Sisi to secure Alaa’s freedom. Mr Starmer has not even deigned to reply to the letter I sent him over a week ago requesting a meeting.

“The Prime Minister must know that time is running out. My blood sugar levels are dropping and I feel more tired every day. He needs to intervene to bring Alaa to his family in the UK before it is too late.”

Sanaa Seif, Mr Abd El-Fattah’s sister, welcomed the Foreign Secretary raising her brother’s case but insisted it required intervention from the Prime Minister.

“My family needs Keir Starmer to intervene and talk directly to President Sisi to free Alaa,” she said.

“Why is the Prime Minister ignoring our meeting request? Is the Prime Minister waiting until my mum is in hospital to pay attention to us?

“I’m told Alaa is a priority for the British government and I want to believe that but we need Keir Starmer to act now before it’s too late.”