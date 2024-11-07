Lammy: UK will seek to persuade Trump hiking tariffs is not in his interest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Government will seek to persuade Donald Trump that harming the UK by hiking tariffs is not in his interest, the Foreign Secretary has said amid fears of a looming trade war.

David Lammy said he would seek to “get across” to the United States that “hurting your closest allies” is not in Mr Trump’s interest.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is making efforts to smooth over tensions with the incoming president, whose pledge to raise tariffs on imports into the US could hit the UK economy.

Mr Lammy has also said past critical comments he had made about the president-elect are “old news”.

Mr Trump has said he wants to increase tariffs on goods imported from around the world by 10%, rising to 60% on items from China.

David Lammy was asked if the UK would seek a special trade arrangement with the US so no extra tariffs are imposed on UK imports into the US.

“We will seek to ensure and to get across to the United States – and I believe that they would understand this – that hurting your closest allies cannot be in your medium or long-term interests, whatever the pursuit of public policy in relation to some of the problems posed by China,” he told the BBC’s Newscast podcast.

Asked if he apologised for remarks including calling the president-elect a “neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath” or if Mr Trump brought them up when they met in New York in September, Mr Lammy said “not even vaguely”.

The Foreign Secretary said he had “felt in his bones” there could be another Trump presidency and was “quite impressed” by the Trump campaign when he met the campaign team earlier this year.

But he said a state visit in the next year would be “a bit of a tall order” as they take time to organise.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was “good to speak” with Mr Trump in a phone call on Wednesday evening in which the Prime Minister congratulated him on his “historic victory”.

“From defence and security to growth and prosperity, the relationship between the UK and US is incredibly strong and will continue to thrive for many years to come,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden, earlier, said that in terms of possible tariffs, “a lot of fiery things” are said during an election campaign, but the important thing now is what Mr Trump actually does.

“We obviously have interests as a trading nation. We want to protect and look after our interests, and we always want to have a dialogue with the US administration about those.

“But for anyone speculating about what exactly will happen, I would advise let’s wait to see what he actually does, rather than take everything said in a campaign,” he told Sky News.

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride said it is important the Government makes sure the “mood music” is right with the new administration to forge strong relationships.

“I do think it’s material the fact that this Government has ended up in a position where it is in a difficult position already with the Trump administration, based on the comments that have been made,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for an apology for comments senior Labour figures have made about the president-elect.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, meanwhile, sought to play down the impact Mr Lammy’s past criticism would have, pointing out that JD Vance had used “choice words” about Mr Trump himself but was still chosen as his running mate.

“Well, look, the vice president-elect of the United States has used some choice words about the president-elect in the past, but the point is those comments were in the past,” she told reporters.

She said she had “no doubt” the Government will be able to work constructively with the incoming Trump administration.

Sir Keir dodged a question about Mr Trump reportedly describing him as “very left-wing” in private conversations with high-ranking UK officials.

Asked about a Bloomberg report that the president-elect had repeatedly branded the Prime Minister “very left-wing”, Sir Keir said that his meeting with Mr Trump in New York several weeks ago, and his phone call with him after the election result, were “very positive, very constructive”.

The president-elect has long complained about US tax dollars funding European security and has been highly critical about Nato members not spending enough.

The Prime Minister on Thursday said that boosting defence spending to 2.5% “remains the commitment” of the Government, but did not set out a timeline to reach it.

“We are committed to the pathway to 2.5% because there’s nothing more important than the safety of our country, the national security of our country,” he said.