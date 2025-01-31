Millions of new funding for programmes to educate would-be migrants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has announced up to £5 million of extra funding for education programmes for potential migrants, in the hope that it will make them less likely to make the journey across the Channel.

On a visit to Tunisia on Friday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy will unveil new cash for UK-funded projects in countries across the region that could make would-be migrants more employable in their home country.

The money is part of the Government’s attempts to tackle what Mr Lammy called “the root causes of irregular migration”, and it comes just a day after ministers announced a raft of planned new offences to crack down on people smugglers.

Mr Lammy and border security commander Martin Hewitt will meet with their Tunisian counterparts and the Tunisian National Guard, who are using UK night-vision tech to track down small boats at night.

The Foreign Secretary said that “by improving people’s living standards in their home country, they are less likely to make a perilous journey to the UK, enrich criminal gangs in the process and exploit our immigration system.

“The support I am announcing today, alongside UK technology such as drones and night vision goggles, will save lives, bring down migration levels, and help us bear down on those responsible for smuggling migrants into the UK,” he added.

There will also be up to £1 million for the UN’s assisted voluntary returns and reintegration scheme to return people who have no legal right to be in Tunisia to their home country and support reintegration.

The visit comes the day after the Government outlined plans to that would mean people selling and handling boat parts suspected of being used in migrant Channel crossings could face up to 14 years in prison.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill was introduced to Parliament on Thursday, and contained a raft of new offences and counter-terror powers aimed at helping to stop the smuggling of migrants across the Channel.

Home Office sources said in the last few months there have been instances of “floating crime scenes” where people have acted in such a reckless way people died on board in crushes and drownings.

So far this year more than 1,000 migrants have made the journey to the UK across the English Channel.

A total of 36,816 people were recorded arriving last year, according to Home Office figures.