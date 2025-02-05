Lammy in Kyiv as UK announces £55 million to bolster Ukraine’s resilience

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced a £55 million package of support aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s resilience, during a visit to Kyiv amid uncertainty about the future of the war.

The UK will commit £17 million to support sustainable energy projects within the country, as part of efforts to help it recover from the damage wrought by Russia’s attacks on its key infrastructure.

A further £3 million is being provided for deliveries of Ukrainian grain and other food produce to Syria, as it grapples with the upheaval following the collapse of the Assad regime.

It comes after the UK and Ukraine last month signed a new 100-year partnership deal setting out co-operation between the countries in an agreement that will stretch into the next century.

Speaking during his second visit to the country since becoming Foreign Secretary, Mr Lammy said the Government believes in “building for the future” between Britain and Ukraine as well as helping Kyiv in the present.

“Our support for Ukraine remains unbreakable,” he said.

“We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond, with our long-term relationship cemented by the 100-year partnership.

“We believe in building for the future between our two countries, as well as supporting Ukraine in the present, as Russia’s barbaric and relentless attacks on vital infrastructure, communities, and businesses continue.

“That is why we are announcing more support for innovation in Ukraine, to rebuild a more resilient and sustainable society for years to come.”

Kyiv’s defences are creaking under a monthslong Russian drive to occupy more land, especially in the east, before the possible start of peace negotiations steered by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has demanded Russian leader Vladimir Putin end the war and threatened further sanctions on the Kremlin if he fails to do so, but is also pushing for a deal, which Moscow says must include territorial gains.

More than a million people are estimated to have been killed or wounded in the war so far, as the invasion enters its fourth year.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that his focus remains on putting Ukraine in the best possible position on the battlefield but discussions among world leaders have shifted towards plans for a potential ceasefire.

Sir Keir has indicated he is speaking with allies, including French President Emmanuel Macron, about the prospect of deploying peacekeeping troops to monitor a future deal.

Mr Lammy will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as foreign minister Andrii Sybiha‎, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna, to discuss Britain’s ongoing support.

A new economic recovery programme included in the 100-year partnership will also receive a £10 million boost aimed at helping to shore up Ukraine’s private sector and protect small and medium businesses.

A further £25 million in UK funding will go towards supporting the country’s social systems and community-based services that meet the needs of women, children, people with disabilities and marginalised groups.