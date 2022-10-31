Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Crime figures being warped by recording petty disputes as crime – police chief

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed a total of 6.5 million crimes were recorded in the 12 months to June 2022.

John Besley
Monday 31 October 2022 05:26
Recording petty disputes as crime is warping crime statistics and unnecessarily scaring the public, one of the nation’s most senior police chiefs has said (Alamy/PA)
Recording petty disputes as crime is warping crime statistics and unnecessarily scaring the public, one of the nation’s most senior police chiefs has said (Alamy/PA)

Recording petty disputes as crime is warping crime statistics and unnecessarily scaring the public, one of the nation’s most senior police chiefs has said.

Sir David Thompson, chief constable of the West Midlands, said petty disputes and incivility are being taken down as criminal acts following a Home Office edict that all complaints from the public must be included in official figures.

In an interview with The Times, Sir David described the process as “completely mad”, adding it was only serving to distort the public’s view.

He said: “We are recording colossal amounts of stuff in this violence category that makes the public think violence is going through the roof. But their actual experience of violence is going down.

Recommended

“Over the last couple of years, for the first time in history, the police recorded more crime and violence than the public say is happening in the official crime survey. They’re inverted and it’s not right.

“We like to tell people to be polite and civil, but our job is about crime. Where somebody might wave a stick at you or come around andbe rude about your children, that’s incivility.

“It shouldn’t be crime, but it’s getting really close to how we’re recording it.”

Sir David’s comments come after new figures from the Office for National Statistics showed a total of 6.5 million crimes were recorded in the 12 months to June 2022, up from the previous all-time high of 6.3 million in the year to March.

The figure is also up 12% compared with the year to June 2021, when crime levels were affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in