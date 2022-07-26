Jump to content
New West Midlands Police chief constable will ‘rebuild neighbourhood policing’

Craig Guildford will take up his new role around the end of the year, after he was confirmed in the top policing role.

Richard Vernalls
Tuesday 26 July 2022 11:59
Chief Constable Craig Guildford (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Chief Constable Craig Guildford (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The new chief constable of the country’s second largest force has vowed to “rebuild neighbourhood policing” after being confirmed in the top role.

Craig Guildford has been selected to become West Midlands Police chief constable, after a confirmation hearing on Monday.

He will replace Sir David Thompson, who is retiring from the role around the end of the year.

The force’s police and crime commissioner Simon Foster had previously announced Mr Guildford was his preferred candidate, last month.

Sir David Thompson, the out-going chief constable (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mr Foster praised Mr Guildford, who will be leaving Nottinghamshire Police as its chief constable to take up the new role, as an “outstanding police leader”.

The commissioner added: “Craig Guildford will be responsible for working with me to deliver my police and crime plan and my core pledge of rebuilding community policing.

“I also expect the incoming chief constable to reduce crime and drive recruitment to make West Midlands Police look more like the communities it serves.

“Appointing a chief constable is one of the most important decisions I will make whilst in office.

“Mr Guildford will be responsible for preventing and tackling crime so as to ensure the West Midlands is a safe and secure place for people to live and work.

“He is an outstanding police leader and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Mr Foster added: “Sir David Thompson has been an excellent chief constable and will continue to lead the force into the Commonwealth Games and through to the end of the year.

“Sir David has modernised the force and had to grapple with the huge challenges of austerity and ever-changing threats to public safety.”

Mr Guildford said he was delighted, adding he would work with the commissioner to “rebuild neighbourhood policing”.

He added: “Chief Constable of West Midlands Police is one of the top policing jobs in the country.”

Wishing his “excellent” predecessor well, he also said he would be sad to leave Nottinghamshire Police, where he has been at the helm for more than five years.

Sir David, who began his role in 2016, will lead the force through the Commonwealth Games, to the end of the year.

An exact handover date will be announced after the end of the Games.

