Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

First letters franked with King’s new cypher

The cypher features the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for king.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 27 September 2022 14:40
David White, Garter King of Arms, holding one of the first letters to be franked with the new cypher of King Charles III (/PA)
David White, Garter King of Arms, holding one of the first letters to be franked with the new cypher of King Charles III (/PA)
(PA Wire)

The first letters to be stamped with the King’s cypher have rolled off the franking machine at Buckingham Palace.

Charles requested the inaugural batch of envelopes to be franked, and the Palace’s Court Post Office has produced an initial run, expected to increase in the weeks ahead.

It is understood messages of appreciation, for the cards and letters of condolence received by the royal family following the Queen’s death, will begin to be sent out later this week.

The King’s cypher on a franked letter (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

David White, Garter King of Arms, the senior herald at the College of Arms which produced the image of the new King’s monogram, said the cypher is likely to become a familiar image to the public.

Recommended

In his role as Garter King of Arms, Mr White read the proclamation declaring the new King from a balcony at St James’s Palace, following the Queen’s death.

He said about the cypher: “It’s the very personal mark of the sovereign and whereas the royal arms don’t necessarily change from reign to reign, the cypher does.

“I think it will become very familiar, I imagine most people are familiar with the previous cypher – the late Queen’s EIIR – without really realising it.”

David White with a letter franked with the King’s cypher (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tim Noad, heraldic artist and calligrapher at the College of Arms in London, created 10 designs that were put before the King, who chose his preferred monogram.

He also designed the Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee Medals and created the elaborate and intricately penned “instrument of consent” from the Queen that formally approved the marriage of William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, in 2011.

The cypher features the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for king – with III within the R denoting Charles III, with the crown above the letters.

Recommended

The monogram is Charles’s personal property and a Scottish version features the Scottish Crown, and was approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

It will appear on government buildings, state documents and on some post boxes in the coming months and years, with the decision to replace cyphers at the discretion of individual organisations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in