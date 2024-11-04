PM says Dawn Butler was ‘quite right’ to delete tweet about new Tory leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has insisted a Labour MP was “quite right” to delete social media comments she appeared to repost about the new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

Labour’s Dawn Butler had appeared to share a tweet describing Ms Badenoch as a “member of white supremacy’s black collaborator class”.

Ms Butler swiftly deleted her retweet of a post from Nigerian-British author Nels Abbey, which responded to the prospect of Ms Badenoch becoming Tory leader by describing “Badenochism” as “white supremacy in blackface”.

She shouldn’t have said what she did and she has deleted it and quite right too Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

With some Conservatives now calling for the whip to be removed from Ms Butler, Sir Keir accepted that she should “not have said what she did”.

Speaking to journalists at the Interpol general assembly in Glasgow, the Prime Minister stated: “She shouldn’t have said what she did and she has deleted it and quite right too.”

His comments came after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the contents of the post as “clearly appalling”.

Ms Cooper said she had not seen the post, but when read excerpts from it, she told LBC: “I clearly strongly disagree with that.”

Ms Butler has been strongly criticised by Conservative figures, with several calling for her to lose the Labour whip.

This will be a test to see whether Keir Starmer removes the whip, or effectively condones Butler’s abhorrent approval of this smear Ben Obese-Jecty

Ben Obese-Jecty, who was elected as MP for Huntingdon in July, said Ms Butler was “not alone on the Government benches in holding this view of Kemi”.

He said: “This will be a test to see whether Keir Starmer removes the whip, or effectively condones Butler’s abhorrent approval of this smear.”

The Home Secretary was pressed on why no action had been taken against Ms Butler.

She said: “As I said, I haven’t seen the post and I think those sorts of issues around party issues, those are always ones for the whip.”

Asked whether the words in the post had a “racist sentiment”, Ms Cooper said: “The words that you have read out are clearly appalling and I would strongly disagree with them.

“So, I haven’t seen the post. I don’t know the circumstances around it but I think we should congratulate Kemi Badenoch on her election.

“I will continue to disagree with her on all sorts of issues, but, nevertheless, I congratulate her on her election.”

Sir Keir has previously suspended the whip from Labour MPs in response to comments about senior black Conservative politicians.

In 2022, he suspended Rupa Huq from the party for describing then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.

Ms Huq apologised and had the whip restored six months later.

Other Labour figures, including Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, hailed Ms Badenoch’s election as the first black leader of a major UK party as a historic moment.

In later posts, Mr Abbey said his original comments had been “clearly satirical” and “intended as a sketch”, but defended Ms Butler saying she “may not welcome the ascendancy of an extremely right-wing reactionary black person”.

He added: “Because of stuff like this, which is vehement political disagreement, it is both fair and to be expected that many black people may not view Badenoch as (leader of the opposition) to be a ‘proud moment for our nation’ in the same way as, say, Keir Starmer does (or is politically mandated to).”