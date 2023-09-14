Dementia among footballers should be classed as industrial injury – Blackford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Footballers should be given financial support if they develop dementia, former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.

The Ross, Skye, and Lochaber MP called for dementia among footballers to be classified as an industrial injury, a move which would allow them greater access to financial and professional support.

A series of studies have exposed links between professional players repeatedly heading a football throughout their careers and the development of neurodegenerative diseases.

The Professional Footballers Association, the trade union for footballers, this month set up a fund to support affected players.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council (IIAC), which looks at industrial injuries benefit and how it is administered, is considering any connection between professional sportspeople and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

In the Commons, Mr Blackford said: “Many of us in this House are passionate about football and can celebrate just how much joy the beautiful game has given to so many of us.

Beneath the glory and the cheers there lies a silent yet devastating issue: dementia amongst football players SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford

“But how utterly tragic that so many of our heroes have suffered so much from diseases of the brain that academic research shows conclusively are a result of head impacts from careers playing football.

“So many of those suffering as well as their families face challenging, distressing times often without the support that would make a difference both in terms of professional and financial support.

“Football holds a special place in the hearts of many in Scotland and indeed right across these islands. It is a sport that brings communities together, fosters camaraderie and showcases incredible talent.

“However, beneath the glory and the cheers there lies a silent yet devastating issue: dementia amongst football players.

“Dementia suffered by these players should be classed as an industrial injury. This reclassification would not only provide much needed financial and social support but also as parliamentarians it is up to all of us to demand that the UK Government and the devolved administrations use their powers to support those that need early intervention, appropriate care and support.”

Mr Blackford added: “I think what we have to recognise is that the people we are talking about, the Jeff Astles and the thousands of people that are suffering… these were often people that were paid an average industrial wage.

“We are not talking about people that were well-paid. People that are in very serious ill-health relatively early in life and don’t have the financial circumstances to support themselves.

“Often they are having to rely on other family members or they are having to give up work early, because let’s remember that football players very often went into other careers.”

Jeff Astle, a former West Brom and England forward, died in 2002 aged 59 with early-onset dementia.

His daughter Dawn Astle has been pivotal to the creation of the PFA’s fund, which has an initial £1million available for distribution to families.

For the Government, Mr Andrew said: “The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) provides specific support to people with industrial industries through industrial injuries disablement benefit (IIDB).

“As many will know, DWP is advised by the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council, an independent specific body on changes to the list of occupational diseases which IIDB can be paid.

“I know that many members here feel strongly that professional footballers’ access to such benefit should be explored.”

He added: “I’m pleased to say the council is currently considering any connection between professional sportspeople and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

“The council will publish its findings when its investigation is complete in due course.”

Mr Andrew said he would highlight calls from MPs to DWP, adding it is a “complex area of work”.

Also speaking during the debate, the SNP’s Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire) highlighted the lack of comprehensive research into the impact of women hitting the football.

She said: “We just do not know what the impact on women is of hitting the ball in football. And the more that we see women playing football and the more that women are playing football, the more pressing it is that we close that gap in research and we do so pretty sharpish.

“Because women and girls footballers deserve far better than that. So research and further discussion, I think are necessary as a matter of urgency.”