Sombre mood at event for UK-based Democrats in London

There was a sombre mood at a gathering of Democratic Party supporters in London amid concern over Donald Trump’s lead in the US presidential election.

Hundreds of UK-based Democrats had gathered at a central London bar from 7pm on Tuesday to support Kamala Harris.

An initially jovial atmosphere turned to anxiety, as attendees stared at television screens and desperately refreshed their phones for the latest updates on the election.

By 4.30am on Wednesday, many of those present at the Democrats Abroad UK event looked despondent, with some appearing close to tears as Ms Harris’s prospects of victory narrowed.

Earlier in the morning, the venue went virtually silent as a television network showed Donald Trump narrowly ahead in swing states.

Some Democrats held their head in their hands as concern spread that Ms Harris was not doing well enough in the vital battleground states.

There were shouts of “No, that can’t be right” as projections on CNN showed Mr Trump strongly ahead among Latino voters in Michigan.

Those arriving at the event had appeared in good spirits on Tuesday night as they gathered to watch election coverage at the bar, which was decked in red, white and blue banners.

The number of attendees dropped throughout the night as most headed home to sleep before most of the swing states were called.

One Democrat at the gathering wore a T-shirt with “Abortion is healthcare” written on it, while others brought their dogs to the event.

People posed for photographs with a cardboard cutout of Ms Harris, while others handed out “I voted” stickers.

Democrats Abroad UK chair Kristin Wolfe said her party had an overseas “get out the vote” effort that is “second to none”.

Many of those attending the event wore Harris and Walz badges and hats, while others wore “When we vote, we win!” T-shirts.

Ms Wolfe, who was raised in Milwaukee and votes in the battleground state of Wisconsin, added: “We know that in 2020 the overseas vote was what turned the race in Arizona and Georgia.

“What we chose to do in this election cycle because of that was to dedicate all of our resources to turning out battleground state voters in our organisation and around the world.”

Organisers asked those attending to cheer if they thought they could stay at the bar until midnight, and even louder if they could last until the event’s end time of 11am on Wednesday.

Addressing Democratic supporters, Ms Wolfe said: “Let’s have a great time tonight. Get any anxious bits out of your system right now.

“You are among friends. We are here to win this thing, we have left no stone unturned.

“Let’s do it. Let’s go, Democrats.”