Plan to allow fuel tankers to operate at full capacity during disruption

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

UK fuel tankers will be permitted to carry more petrol and diesel during disruption to supplies under Government proposals.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is consulting on allowing tankers to operate at full capacity to keep forecourts stocked.

This would boost the “efficiency of the fuel supply chain by approximately 6%”, according to the department.

Under current rules, most tankers carry empty space due to the 44-tonne weight limit for vehicles on public roads.

Our country has now an even stronger haulage supply chain Roads minister Richard Holden

The DfT insisted that “safety will be at the heart of the consultation”, and any increase in fuel capacity would only apply to tankers equipped with “appropriate safety features” such as advanced emergency braking.

Routes used by the heavier vehicles would need to be agreed in advance to ensure the roads are suitable.

Many filling stations ran dry in September 2021 due to panic-buying prompted by reports of HGV driver shortages.

Meanwhile, environmental protesters have targeted oil depots in recent months, affecting some supplies.

Roads minister Richard Holden said: “Thanks to the Government’s bold measures to support the sector, our country has now an even stronger haulage supply chain.

“We will continue to work with and listen to the sector to ensure our forecourts are always well stocked and motorists can fill up with confidence.”