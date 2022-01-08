Five further Covid-19 deaths recorded

Five further Covid-19 related deaths were notified in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The latest toll came as another 3,458 confirmed cases of the virus were also announced.

No updates were given on hospital numbers on Saturday.

There were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland on Friday, of whom 31 were in intensive care.

While Saturday’s case numbers were significantly down from 6,444 recorded on Friday, Northern Ireland is expected to hit the peak of the Omicron wave in the coming weeks.