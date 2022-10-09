Jump to content

Man who died after being shot by armed officers at police station is named

Marius Ciolac, 35, of Osmaston Road, Derby, died in hospital.

PA Reporter
Sunday 09 October 2022 20:19
The fatal shooting took place Ascot Drive police station in Derby (Simon Marper/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man who died after being shot by armed officers in the car park of a police station in Derby has been named as Marius Ciolac.

Mr Ciolac, 35, of Osmaston Road, Derby, was shot after officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive police station at 9.55am on Friday.

Armed officers were called and a police firearm was discharged at 10.03am.

Mr Ciolac was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but died later in hospital.

Derbyshire Constabulary said his next of kin has been informed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the shooting and confirmed that a knife had been recovered from the scene.

