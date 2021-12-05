Man arrested on suspicion of making or possessing explosive substance in Derby

The military is at the scene after officers carried out a warrant in King Alfred Street, Normanton.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 05 December 2021 20:06
A bomb squad is at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
A bomb squad is at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive substance in Derby as more than 50 houses were evacuated in the area.

The military is at the scene after officers carried out a warrant in King Alfred Street, Normanton, at about 11.30am on Sunday.

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody, but there is no indication it is a terror-related incident, Derbyshire Police said.

A force statement read: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on site and a number of houses are currently being evacuated in King Alfred Street, Monk Street and Wolfa Street.

Recommended

“Residents are asked to stay away from the area and those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return to their homes.”

In a later update, the force said the incident is likely to continue into the evening as officers work with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

There is no indication as to when residents will be back in their homes.

It continued: “The force is liaising with Derby City Council to help those who require temporary accommodation while they are currently unable to access their homes.

“Residents who have been evacuated will be contacted once it is safe to return.”

Chief Superintendent Tracy Lewis said: “I would first like to thank everyone for their support and understanding during today’s incident.

“At the forefront of our minds is the safety of all those in the area as well as staff at the scene, and I know they are working hard to allow people back as quickly as it is safe to do so.

“I am also aware that people will be concerned due to the evacuation and I would like to reassure them that there is no indication at this time that this is a terror-related incident.

Recommended

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive substance and officers from the force are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has any information that may be of interest to the investigation team to contact the force.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in