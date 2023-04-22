Dog shot dead by police in Derby after reports man was ‘seriously injured’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning.

“A dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was shot and killed by firearms officers,” a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public and officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.”

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A crime scene was in place, with road closures on parts of Cameron Road and Brunswick Street.