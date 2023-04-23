Man dies after dog shot dead by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has died after an “out of control” dog was shot dead by police in the East Midlands.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Derby on Saturday morning.

Derbyshire Police later said: “We are now able to confirm that the man injured during the incident in Cameron Road, Derby, died at the scene.

“His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody and a scene remains in place at a house in Cameron Road.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as inquiries continue and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.”

On Saturday, the force said “a dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was shot and killed by firearms officers” and there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone who can help with the inquiry is asked to contact the force with reference 215-220423.