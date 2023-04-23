Man charged over fatal dog attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged over a fatal dog attack at a house in Derby.

Wayne Stevens, 51, died at the scene after the incident on Saturday morning.

The dog was shot dead by police.

Gary Stevens, 53, of Cameron Road, Derby, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has been charged under the Dangerous Dog Act of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Derbyshire Police was called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house on Cameron Road at just after 5.50am on Saturday.

The force said: “Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.”